Ke Huy Quan says The Goonies cast is on board for a sequel

Talk of a Goonies sequel has never died down for the cast and now that everyone is back in the spotlight in some fashion, the former stars are ready to go.

Ke Huy Quan’s first time out as a leading man is currently in theaters for a twist on the upcoming Valentine’s Day usual programming, but while the newly revived Academy Award-winner makes the promotional rounds, he inevitably fields questions about a possible Goonies sequel, especially powered by not just one reunion with Sean Astin in Love Hurts, but his former co-stars would celebrate him as he got his hand and feet imprints installed at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Quan would already say that he “would love for it to happen” in regards to a Goonies sequel, but he now tells Collider that the cast is ready to jump on the ship with him. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star explained,

That’s on all of our minds. I’ve spoken to everybody, and especially our head Goonie, Steven Spielberg, who also wants to do one. We are all on board. And like you just said, because it’s such a beloved movie, we want to make sure that we have a really good script that can live up to the original. Honestly, it seems like every few years without fail, there’s always a Goonies rumor.”

He professed his excitement for this possibility, “Hopefully, we can manifest it. Hopefully, it will come to pass. I will be the first one there. I would love to revisit Data and, of course, to be able to go on another incredible adventure with my fellow Goonies. I’m all for it.” Corey Feldman revealed that he had been developing a potential sequel with Sean Astin a decade ago and had even pitched it to original director Richard Donner, who was excited by the concept but thought it was “too expensive.” Feldman is also down to return for more Goonies. “All I can say is, get us all together.” he said. “Everybody is looking good. Sean’s looking good. Josh is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die…There’s hope.“