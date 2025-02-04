Goonies cast members have reunion to honor Ke Huy Quan’s launch as an action hero in Love Hurts

Hey you guuuuyysssss! There have been several Goonies reunions over the years, which seemed to amp once Ke Huy Quan was hitting the awards circuit with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which eventually won him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. But we just got one of the most complete ever, as Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and screenwriter Chris Columbus gathered to celebrate Ke Huy Quan getting his hands and feet imprinted outside of the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. No word on if he set any booby traps.

Ke Huy Quan has had a mid-career resurgence like no other Goonie, and the support he continues to receive – especially through reunions like this – shows a level of loyalty that feels almost unmatched in the world of Hollywood. While Brolin (Brandon Walsh), Feldman (Mouth), Cohen (Chunk), and Green (Andy) all turned out for Quan, the absences of Sean Astin (Mikey) and Martha Plimpton (Stef) were definitely noticed.

As part of this Goonies reunion, Brolin gave a speech in his he said, in part, “I won’t say much other than after The Goonies, I too lived in the ethers of our business for 19-plus years. The only difference being that I was still chipping away at leftovers and trading stocks full time while you pursued a whole other profession and excelled in it famously…I could not be happier for you. I know we all are, all us Goonies, here for an honor that is not only totally deserved but celebrates all that is right in this industry. Love you, pal.” Steven Spielberg – who was obviously a vital figure in Quan’s career – sent a letter as well.

As a childhood favorite of many of our readers, that The Goonies cast still remains tight enough to join for reunions like this and show their support to one another is pretty incredible. And honestly, that’s so much better and nostalgia-driven than any follow-up could touch. Considering The Goonies turns 40 this year, no doubt we can expect even more.

Watch out for our own interview with Ke Huy Quan on Thursday!


