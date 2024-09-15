The Goonies cast says die on rumors of a sequel

Sometimes you just have to let sleeping dogs – or One-Eyed Willy – lie. Next year, The Goonies will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. But don’t expect a sequel to The Goonies, as one is neither in development nor being considered, according to two cast members from the original 1985 movie.

Word about a sequel to The Goonies has been swirling about the rumor mill this past week, but both Corey Feldman (“Mouth”) and Martha Plimpton (Andy’s best friend Stef) have sent those misconceptions to walk the plank. As Plimpton wrote on Instagram, “People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one ‘attached’, Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real,” before encouraging people to vote. Feldman (who has been against the idea since Richard Donner’s death), meanwhile, posted on X earlier in the week, “2’SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING…I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX,” before encouraging people to see a movie of his that is 20 years old.

But Sean Astin (Mikey) has done absolutely nothing to stop fans from getting their hopes up about a Goonies sequel, retweeting a mock poster for a follow-up called Goonies Are Good Enough purported to be directed by Steven Spielberg and writing, “It’s our time. C’mon, Steven…”

We all know that nostalgia is all the rage, but 40 years later, is a sequel to The Goonies necessary or just something to work that little itch? You could easily generate a plot where Mikey has to save his own home from foreclosure while the kids of the original Goonies get into adventures to help…but if I can come up with that on the fly while writing, then it’s probably not worth making it into a movie. And anyway, we’ve seen how legacy sequels have gone with the Ghostbusters movies…

Just to play along, here’s my plot idea for a Goonies sequel: the original Goonies cast has to work together to keep pesky fans of the original off of the property of the famous Astoria, Oregon house. The twist is that they can’t help but adopt their characters’ personas, so there will still be plenty of mothermouthing, boobytrapping and truffle shuffling. C’mon, Steven…

What are your thoughts on a sequel to The Goonies? Could it ever be good enough or is it just too late?