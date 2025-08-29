Motor City clip features Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, and Fleetwood Mac

Motor City , an action film that’s set in 1970s Detroit and features only four or five lines of dialogue, is about to start making the festival rounds. It will be having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, then it moves over to the Toronto International Film Festival in September. With its first screening about to be held, the folks at Deadline got their hands on a short clip from the film, and you can check it out by clicking over to their site.

This clip gives a glimpse of the characters played by Alan Ritchson and Shailene Woodley, and shows them having an intense run-in with the police while Fleetwood Mac plays on the soundtrack.

Motor City is coming our way from Potsy Ponciroli, who previously wrote and directed Old Henry, directed and co-wrote the comedy Super Zeroes, directed the crime comedy Greedy People, and created the CMT series Still the King… Although, at the moment he might be best known for being the person who was hired to write the long-awaited Goonies sequel.

For this movie, Ponciroli was working from a screenplay that was written by Chad St John and was featured on the Black List. Deadline notes that the “ script started out at Warner Bros more than a decade ago and went through multiple iterations in terms of leads and directors interested. Despite becoming an independent project it has managed to maintain impressive production scale and scope. It’s part graphic novel-part noir-part John Wick meets disco. ” Motor City was made on a budget of $30 million.

Ritchson and Woodley are joined in the cast by Ben Foster and Pablo Schreiber. Ritchson plays John Miller, a Detroit man released from prison, who unleashes a rampage of brutal vengeance on those who framed him. The Detroit-set film is characterized by immersive visual storytelling, with stunningly choreographed and stylized action sequences .

Foster told Deadline, “ There are about five lines of dialogue. If we think about what makes us human, it’s behavior and how we behave with each other. So it was a fun challenge to tell a story without telling the story in a traditional manner. We were able to relate physically as actors. ” Ponciroli added, “ We’ve seen this type of story before, in terms of the plot, but it’s pretty different in how much it relies on emotion and physicality. There’s a four and half minute scene in a diner between Ben’s character and Shailene and it’s one of my favorite in the movie. You don’t miss the dialogue. Watching them play off each other and use the scene and their physicality was really fun. “

Are you interested in Motor City? Take a look at the clip on the Deadline website, then let us know by leaving a comment below.