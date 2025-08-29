Movie News

Motor City clip features Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, and Fleetwood Mac

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Before the action movie Motor City has its premiere, a clip has dropped online featuring Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, and Fleetwood MacBefore the action movie Motor City has its premiere, a clip has dropped online featuring Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, and Fleetwood Mac

Motor City, an action film that’s set in 1970s Detroit and features only four or five lines of dialogue, is about to start making the festival rounds. It will be having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, then it moves over to the Toronto International Film Festival in September. With its first screening about to be held, the folks at Deadline got their hands on a short clip from the film, and you can check it out by clicking over to their site.

This clip gives a glimpse of the characters played by Alan Ritchson and Shailene Woodley, and shows them having an intense run-in with the police while Fleetwood Mac plays on the soundtrack.

Motor City is coming our way from Potsy Ponciroli, who previously wrote and directed Old Henry, directed and co-wrote the comedy Super Zeroes, directed the crime comedy Greedy People, and created the CMT series Still the King… Although, at the moment he might be best known for being the person who was hired to write the long-awaited Goonies sequel

For this movie, Ponciroli was working from a screenplay that was written by Chad St John and was featured on the Black List. Deadline notes that the “script started out at Warner Bros more than a decade ago and went through multiple iterations in terms of leads and directors interested. Despite becoming an independent project it has managed to maintain impressive production scale and scope. It’s part graphic novel-part noir-part John Wick meets disco.Motor City was made on a budget of $30 million.

Ritchson and Woodley are joined in the cast by Ben Foster and Pablo Schreiber. Ritchson plays John Miller, a Detroit man released from prison, who unleashes a rampage of brutal vengeance on those who framed him. The Detroit-set film is characterized by immersive visual storytelling, with stunningly choreographed and stylized action sequences.

Foster told Deadline, “There are about five lines of dialogue. If we think about what makes us human, it’s behavior and how we behave with each other. So it was a fun challenge to tell a story without telling the story in a traditional manner. We were able to relate physically as actors.” Ponciroli added, “We’ve seen this type of story before, in terms of the plot, but it’s pretty different in how much it relies on emotion and physicality. There’s a four and half minute scene in a diner between Ben’s character and Shailene and it’s one of my favorite in the movie. You don’t miss the dialogue. Watching them play off each other and use the scene and their physicality was really fun.

Are you interested in Motor City? Take a look at the clip on the Deadline website, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,003 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Motor City News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 3 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!