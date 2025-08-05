TIFF’s 2025 Centrepiece programme includes Motor City, a ’70s-set action movie with four lines of dialogue

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, is scheduled to take place from September 4th through the 14th, and today the festival (known as TIFF) announced this year’s Centrepiece programme, their global showcase of compelling cinema from around the world. As a press release notes, “his year, there are 55 titles from filmmakers representing nearly fifty countries including Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chad, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, France, Germany, Iraq, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand, reflecting TIFF’s commitment to global cinema. Centrepiece provides a platform for internationally recognized films, acclaimed titles from other festivals around the globe, and highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents.” Centrepiece has been programmed by Jason Anderson, Kelly Boutsalis, Diana Cadavid, Robyn Citizen, Claire Diao, Giovanna Fulvi, June Kim, Dorota Lech, Anita Lee, Peter Kuplowsky, Andréa Picard, and Jason Ryle – and one of the standouts among this year’s line-up is a movie called Motor City , an action film that’s set in 1970s Detroit and features only four lines of dialogue!

Motor City is coming our way from Potsy Ponciroli, who previously wrote and directed Old Henry, directed and co-wrote the comedy Super Zeroes, directed the crime comedy Greedy People, and created the CMT series Still the King… Although, at the moment he might be best known for being the person who was hired to write the long-awaited Goonies sequel. Written by Chad St. John, Motor City stars Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, and Pablo Schreiber.

TIFF’s 2025 Centrepiece programme has 19 world premieres, including:

Blood Lines, Gail Maurice’s sophomore feature, a pastoral drama of family and reconnection

Carolina Caroline, directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier, an outlaw romance starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner

Erupcja, directed by Pete Ohs, features a combustible chemistry between a Polish florist (Lena Góra) and a British tourist (Charli xcx)

Good Boy, by Jan Komasa, a twisted thriller about freedom and identity, starring Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Anson Boon

I Swear, from Kirk Jones, the inspirational true story of John Davidson, a trailblazer whose honesty and humour helped the world better understand what it means to live with Tourette Syndrome

Nomad Shadow, Eimi Imanishi’s poignant debut feature about a refugee to Spain who’s forced to return to Western Sahara

Palimpsest: the Story of a Name, from Mary Stephen (Shades of Silk), a deeply personal story about her family’s complicated history and their Western surname

Saipan, from filmmakers Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa, about a rift between star player Roy Keane and manager Mick McCarthy on the eve of the 2002 World Cup, starring Éanna Hardwicke and Steve Coogan

The Condor Daughter, from Álvaro Olmos Torrico, about a young woman who inherits the sacred art of midwifery but dreams of conquering the city with her voice

The Cost of Heaven, a film from Quebec’s Mathieu Denis (whose TIFF ’16 film Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Dig Their Own Graves was awarded that year’s Best Canadian Feature), starring French actor Samir Guesmi

The President’s Cake, from a multiple award winner at Cannes, Iraqi filmmaker Hasan Hadi, a heartbreaking and unforgettable look at a country crushed by poverty and international sanctions — and ruled by a sadistic, greedy and vain tyrant

Unidentified, the latest from Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al Mansour (Wadjda), an iconoclastic crime thriller that questions our collective fascination with tales of femicide

Wasteman, Cal McMau’s debut feature, which peels back the conventions of the prison drama, featuring rising star David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus)

Whitetail, from Dutch filmmaker Nanouk Leopold, a slow-burn thriller with a haunting performance from Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders)

Youngblood, directed by Hubert Davis, starring Blair Underwood and Shawn Doyle, and co-written by the late Charles Officer, is a powerful tribute to the Toronto filmmaker, and a reimagining of the original 1986 film

Here we go, the whole programme in alphabetical order:

2025 CENTREPIECE PROGRAMME (in alphabetical order)

A Useful Ghost | Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke | Thailand/France/Singapore/Germany

North American Premiere

Arco | Ugo Bienvenu | France

North American Premiere

Barrio Triste | STILLZ | Colombia/USA

North American Premiere

Blood Lines | Gail Maurice | Canada

World Premiere

Blue Heron | Sophy Romvari | Canada/Hungary

North American Premiere

Blue Moon | Richard Linklater | USA/Ireland

North American Premiere

Carolina Caroline | Adam Carter Rehmeier | USA

World Premiere

Dandelion’s Odyssey | Momoko Seto | France/Belgium

North American Premiere

Diya | Achille Ronaimou | Chad/France/Germany/Côte d’Ivoire

North American Premiere

Duse | Pietro Marcello | France/Italy

International Premiere

Eagles of the Republic | Tarik Saleh | Sweden/France/Denmark/Finland/Germany

North American Premiere

Erupcja | Pete Ohs | USA/Poland

World Premiere

Exit 8 | Genki Kawamura | Japan

North American Premiere

Follies | Eric K. Boulianne | Canada

North American Premiere

Girl | Shu Qi | Taiwan

North American Premiere

Good Boy | Jan Komasa | Poland/UK

World Premiere

Hamlet | Aneil Karia | UK

Canadian Premiere

Honey Bunch | Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada

North American Premiere

I Swear | Kirk Jones | UK

World Premiere

In Search of The Sky | Jitank Singh Gurjar | India

World Premiere

Irkalla: Gilgamesh’s Dream | Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji | Iraq/United Arab Emirates/France/UK/Qatar/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Left-Handed Girl | Shih-Ching Tsou | Taiwan/France/USA/UK

North American Premiere

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain | Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han | France

North American Premiere

Lucky Lu | Lloyd Lee Choi | USA

North American Premiere

Mama | Or Sinai | Israel/Poland/Italy

North American Premiere

Memory of Princess Mumbi | Damien Hauser | Kenya/Switzerland/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Milk Teeth | Mihai Mincan | Romania/France/Denmark/Greece/Bulgaria

North American Premiere

Miroirs No. 3 | Christian Petzold | Germany

North American Premiere

Motor City | Potsy Ponciroli | USA

North American Premiere

My Father’s Shadow | Akinola Davies Jr. | UK/Nigeria

North American Premiere

New Years Rev | Lee Kirk | USA

World Premiere

Nomad Shadow | Eimi Imanishi | USA/Spain/France

World Premiere

Olmo | Fernando Eimbcke | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Orphan | László Nemes | Hungary/France/Germany/UK

North American Premiere

Palimpsest: the Story of a Name | Mary Stephen | France/Hong Kong/Taiwan

World Premiere

Renoir | Chie Hayakawa | Japan/France/Singapore/Philippines/Indonesia/Qatar

North American Premiere

Saipan | Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | Ireland/UK

World Premiere

Space Cadet | Kid Koala | Canada

North American Premiere

The Blue Trail | Gabriel Mascaro | Brazil/Mexico/Chile/Netherlands

North American Premiere

The Condor Daughter | Álvaro Olmos Torrico | Bolivia/Peru/Uruguay

World Premiere

The Cost of Heaven | Mathieu Denis | Canada

World Premiere

The Fox King | Woo Ming Jin | Malaysia/Indonesia

World Premiere

The Last One for The Road | Francesco Sossai | Italy/Germany

North American Premiere

The Last Viking | Anders Thomas Jensen | Denmark/Sweden

North American Premiere

The Little Sister | Hafsia Herzi | France/Germany

North American Premiere

The Love That Remains | Hlynur Pálmason | Iceland/Denmark/Sweden/France

North American Premiere

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo | Diego Céspedes | Chile/France

North American Premiere

The President’s Cake | Hasan Hadi | Iraq/USA/Qatar

North American Premiere

The Sun Rises On Us All | Cai Shangjun | China

North American Premiere

Two Prosecutors | Sergei Loznitsa | France/Germany/Netherlands/Latvia/Romania/Lithuania

North American Premiere

Under The Same Sun | Ulises Porra | Dominican Republic/Spain

World Premiere

Unidentified | Haifaa Al Mansour | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

Wasteman | Cal McMau | UK

World Premiere

Whitetail | Nanouk Leopold | Netherlands/Belgium/Ireland

World Premiere

Youngblood | Hubert Davis | Canada

World Premiere

