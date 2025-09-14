TIFF winners: Hamnet nabs top prize; is Chloé Zhao headed towards another Best Picture win?

The winners for the 50th Toronto International Film Festival winners have been announced, closing out the 11-day festival that ran from September 4th to the 14th. Check out the full list of TIFF winners (along with runners-up) below!

People’s Choice Award: Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)

First Runner Up: Frankenstein (Guillermo del Toro) – read our review here!

Second Runner Up: Wake Up Dead Man (Rian Johnson) – read our review here!

International People’s Choice Award: No Other Choice (Park Chan-wook)

First Runner Up: Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)

– read our review here!

Second Runner Up: Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan)

People’s Choice Documentary Award: The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue (Barry Avrich)

First Runner Up: EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Baz Luhrmann)

Second Runner Up: You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution… (Nick Davis)

People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award: Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (Matt Johnson)

First Runner Up: Obsession (Curry Barker)

Second Runner Up: The Furious (Kenji Tanigaki)- read our review here!

Platform Award: To the Victory! (Valentyn Vasyanovych)

Honorable Mention: Hen (György Pálfi)

Best Canadian Feature Film: Wrong Husband (Zacharias Kumuk)

Honorable Mention: There Are No Words (Min Sook Lee)

Best Canadian Discovery: Blue Heron (Sophy Romvari)

Honorable Mention: 100 Sunset (Kunsang Kyirong)

With Hamnet winning the top prize at TIFF this year, that makes Chloé Zhao the only director to ever take home People’s Choice twice. It also puts her in a fine place to be a serious competitor at the Oscars. While we already pretty much knew that, this is definitive proof that Hamnet will be one of top juggernauts. Indeed, top TIFF winners have a stellar track record at the Academy Awards, with 13 of the last 15 People’s Choice Award winners (excluding Hamnet) being nominated for Best Picture, with four actually winning – including Zhao’s Nomadland.

In addition to these winners, TIFF also gave special honors to Brendan Fraser (Honorary Chair), Catherine O’Hara (Norman Jewison Award), Guillermo del Toro (Director Award) Nina Hoss & Channing Tatum (Performer Award), Hikari (Emerging Talent Award), and more.

Of course, these winners merely scratch the surface of all that went down at TIFF this year. For more from JoBlo.com, be sure to check out our own Chris Bumbray’s comprehensive coverage of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival!

What do you think of this year’s TIFF winners? Do you think Chloé Zhao will nab another Best Picture win?