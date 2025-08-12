TIFF 2025: Jude Law’s Vladimir Putin film, The Wizard of the Kremlin, and more are announced to complete the festival’s lineup

Last month, the Toronto International Film Festival announced 11 galas and special presentations for global artists that the committee wishes to spotlight this year. The scheduling of these events are a reflection of “TIFF’s commitment to champion new perspectives and cinematic excellence to its diverse international public audience.” Additionally, the festival event also announced the list of films that have been accepted into this year’s Midnight Madness session of the festival. You can check out the full list of movies being screened at the event on their website HERE.

The Hollywood Reporter is unveiling further announcements of films that will be rounding out the lineup. One of the big names in the latest batch of titles is The Wizard of the Kremlin, which stars Jude Law as Vladimir Putin. The political thriller is about “a young Russian filmmaker who becomes an unlikely advisor to Vladimir Putin as he rises to power in post-Soviet Russia, navigating the new era’s complexities and chaos.” Joining Law in the cast is Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, Zach Galifianakis and Tom Sturridge. The film comes from director Olivier Assayas from a script he wrote with Emmanuel Carrère

and Giuliano Da Empoli.

Other world premieres at this year’s festival will include Pablo Trapero’s English language debut, & Sons, which stars Bill Nighy, Noah Jupe and Matt Smith. The film is based on a script by Sarah Polley. The African-set film, The Fence, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce and Matt Dillon, comes from director Claire Denis and will premiere at TIFF before it heads to the New York Film Festival. A movie that made its premiere in Venice and will also screen here is Cedric Jimenez’s thriller Dog 51. The film stars French actresses Adele Exarchopoulos and Gilles Lellouche and is set for the closing night slot.

Park Chan-wook’s newest feature, No Other Choice, which is a dark comedy starring Byung Hun Lee, will also be screening after making its debut in Venice. The lineup also includes The Voice of Hind Rajab, from director Kaouther Ben Hania. The movie recounts the story of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by the Israeli military in Gaza in 2024 along with six of her family members as part of the Middle East conflict.

The event is due to run from September 4 to September 14.