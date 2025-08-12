Netflix is bringing KPop Demon Hunters to theaters as a sing-along

The animated adventure musical Kpop Demon Hunters started streaming on Netflix earlier this summer on June 20, and the film has gone on to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List. Not only has the movie been doing gangbusters on the Netflix charts, but also on the music charts as the soundtrack boasts over 3 billion global streams to date, with breakout hit “Golden” hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, Netflix is giving the film a new theatrical window as a sing-along. That’s right, you and other fans can belt out the lyrics to your favorite tracks as Kpop Demon Hunters will be screening across the U.S. and Canada on August 23 and 24. Tickets for Kpop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event are set to go on sale tomorrow, August 13, at 6 AM PT. To choose from the full list of theaters and showtimes in your area, and to download tickets, visit SingKPopDemonHunters.com.

The official synopsis reads,

“When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.” Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans direct the animated feature from a script written by them and Danya Jimenez & Hannah McMechan. Michelle L.M. Wong produces the film along with Scott Berri and Jacky Priddle as co-producers.

Kpop Demon Hunters features a voice cast that includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee.

Our own Steve Seigh loved the film, as he gave it a perfect 10 in his review, saying, “Not since last year’s The Wild Robot have I been so overwhelmingly impressed by an animated film as I am with KPop Demon Hunters. Sony needs to announce a sequel immediately. The buzz around this film is more than deserved, and I can’t imagine a world where Sony doesn’t see the excitement and capitalize on it. Do you hear me, Sony? Let’s get it done, done, done!”