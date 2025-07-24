Get a first look at Bob Odenkirk in Normal as TIFF unveils their Midnight Madness line-up

The program for the Toronto International Film Festival continues as Variety has passed along their unveiling of screenings for their Midnight Madness slate. The Midnight Madness line-up is a late-night presentation of more irreverent films that is akin to a modern-day grindhouse. The press release dare you to “bear witness to the very best and most bizarre in contemporary genre and shock cinema. Its signature slate of wicked wonders that are sure to delight and disturb.” All of the films featured will be making their premieres in some way, whether it be a world premiere, a Canadian premiere or an international premiere. And one of the films featured is the Bob Odenkirk action film Normal.

The movie is written by John Wick and Nobody screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and Ben Wheatley takes up the directing duties with this one. The film finds Odenkirk playing Ulysses, a lawman “who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy.“

Odenkirk recently conveyed that he was equally impressed with the concept behind Normal as he was with Nobody. “It just had this quality to it I don’t think I’ve seen in an action movie in forever. I’m going to call it suspense mystery,” he said. “You could argue that the Bourne films, especially the early ones, have that element, where he’s trying to explore and solve a mystery, the mystery of his own past. There’s that sort of dimension in this story, something that Derek expanded on, which I think was the reason Ben Wheatley came on board.”

TIFF has released a first look at Normal with Bob Odenkirk in uniform, which you can see below. After that, check out the list of presentations at this year’s Midnight Madness.

Midnight Madness

Dead Lover | Grace Glowicki | Canada | Closing Film

Canadian Premiere

Dust Bunny | Bryan Fuller | USA

World Premiere

Fuck My Son! | Todd Rohal | USA

World Premiere

Junk World | Takahide Hori | Japan

International Premiere

Karmadonna | Aleksandar Radivojević | Serbia

World Premiere

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie | Matt Johnson | Canada | Opening Film

Canadian Premiere

Normal | Ben Wheatley | USA/Canada

World Premiere

Obsession | Curry Barker | USA

World Premiere

The Furious | Kenji Tanigaki | Hong Kong/China

World Premiere

The Napa Boys | Nick Corirossi | USA

World Premiere