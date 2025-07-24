Get a first look at Bob Odenkirk in Normal as TIFF unveils their Midnight Madness line-up

The program for the Toronto International Film Festival continues as Variety has passed along their unveiling of screenings for their Midnight Madness slate. The Midnight Madness line-up is a late-night presentation of more irreverent films that is akin to a modern-day grindhouse. The press release dare you to “bear witness to the very best and most bizarre in contemporary genre and shock cinema. Its signature slate of wicked wonders that are sure to delight and disturb.” All of the films featured will be making their premieres in some way, whether it be a world premiere, a Canadian premiere or an international premiere. And one of the films featured is the Bob Odenkirk action film Normal.
The movie is written by John Wick and Nobody screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and Ben Wheatley takes up the directing duties with this one. The film finds Odenkirk playing Ulysses, a lawman “who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy.“
Odenkirk recently conveyed that he was equally impressed with the concept behind Normal as he was with Nobody. “It just had this quality to it I don’t think I’ve seen in an action movie in forever. I’m going to call it suspense mystery,” he said. “You could argue that the Bourne films, especially the early ones, have that element, where he’s trying to explore and solve a mystery, the mystery of his own past. There’s that sort of dimension in this story, something that Derek expanded on, which I think was the reason Ben Wheatley came on board.”
TIFF has released a first look at Normal with Bob Odenkirk in uniform, which you can see below. After that, check out the list of presentations at this year’s Midnight Madness.
Midnight Madness
Dead Lover | Grace Glowicki | Canada | Closing Film
Canadian Premiere
Dust Bunny | Bryan Fuller | USA
World Premiere
Fuck My Son! | Todd Rohal | USA
World Premiere
Junk World | Takahide Hori | Japan
International Premiere
Karmadonna | Aleksandar Radivojević | Serbia
World Premiere
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie | Matt Johnson | Canada | Opening Film
Canadian Premiere
Normal | Ben Wheatley | USA/Canada
World Premiere
Obsession | Curry Barker | USA
World Premiere
The Furious | Kenji Tanigaki | Hong Kong/China
World Premiere
The Napa Boys | Nick Corirossi | USA
World Premiere