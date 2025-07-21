TIFF releases first image of Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin as it announces Christy, Frankenstein, Good Fortune and more special presentations in their line-up

Last week, the Toronto International Film Festival announced 11 galas and special presentations for global artists that the committee wishes to spotlight this year. The scheduling of these events are a reflection of “TIFF’s commitment to champion new perspectives and cinematic excellence to its diverse international public audience.” TIFF has now released the first-look images for a number of films that have been accepted into this year’s festival. Some of the notable titles are Christy, Frankenstein, Good Fortune and more. You can check out the full list of movies being screened at the event on their website HERE.

One of the most anticipated releases is Sydney Sweeney‘s turn as boxer Christy Martin in the film Christy. David Michod directs the untitled Christy Martin sports biopic he co-wrote with Mirrah Foulkes. The project charts Martin’s rise to become the most iconic boxer of the 1990s. Dubbed the “female Rocky” by producers, the untitled film follows Martin as she makes a name for herself in the squared circle. Ben Foster plays James Martin in the film, with Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, and Tony Cavalero filling out the main cast.

You can also get a new look at California Schemin’. Actor James McAvoy makes his directorial debut with this irresistible, feel-good underdog tale about two Scottish men pretending to be Americans to achieve their dreams of hip-hop stardom. It’s based on a true story that’s stranger than fiction.

We are given a look at the Saoirse Ronan film Bad Apples. The satirical thriller Bad Apples stars Saoirse Ronan (Ladybird) as a primary school teacher forced to take drastic action because of a foul-mouthed, violent student, and uncovers how her community will turn a blind eye to the most outrageous events to preserve harmony and their sense of safety.

Gus Van Sant’s latest film Dead Man’s Wire has made the official selection to be screened. Featuring captivating performances from Bill Skarsgård, Colman Domingo, and Al Pacino, Gus Van Sant’s latest recreates the strange, fascinating true story of the 1977 kidnapping that made aspiring Indianapolis entrepreneur Tony Kiritsis into an eccentric outlaw folk hero.

Maude Apatow also makes her feature film directing debut with Poetic License. Maude Apatow’s debut feature, the hilarious and generous college comedy Poetic License, focuses on the unlikely friendship between two freshmen and a mature woman auditing their poetry course. It’s the perfect fall movie — when optimism and excitement rule and finals are months and months away.



We get a new image of The Smashing Machine as Dwayne Johnson makes his first appearance at TIFF since Richard Kelly’s Southland Tales premiered there in 2006. In one of the year’s most unexpected team-ups, indie icon Benny Safdie and star Dwayne Johnson unite for The Smashing Machine, the powerful and gritty account of the career of MMA and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr, co-starring Emily Blunt and a variety of UFC legends.