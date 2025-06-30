Dwayne Johnson inducts “The Smashing Machine” Mark Kerr into UFC Hall of Fame

As Dwayne Johnson nears what could be the first time the industry takes him seriously as an actor, the star had the honor of inducting the real-life figure he’s playing in The Smashing Machine, MMA legend Mark Kerr, into the UFC Hall of Fame.

On the red carpet ahead of the event, Johnson recalled first meeting Kerr in 1997 when he was coming up in the mixed martial arts scene. Aware of his status in MMA, Johnson made it a goal to honor the life and career of Mark Kerr the best he could, saying, “It was important to me and to Emily [Blunt] to pay tribute to Mark because of the life he lived…MMA moves fast and it’s an accelerated sport…So what an opportunity it is for Mark and us to acknowledge Mark and the road that he paved…Yes, he was an MMA legend, a pioneer, he’s one of the godfathers…Mark’s story is a universal story…His story is something that resonates with me and for people all around the world.”

Emily Blunt – who plays Mark Kerr’s then-wife Dawn Staples – admitted that she had pretty much no frame of reference for mixed martial arts but once she dived into the world, she also made it a duty to frame both Staples and Kerr in a respectful manner. “I think to have learned so much about it, to immerse myself in that world, to have played someone who was on the receiving end of a lot of what comes with that world is really poignant. And I think the film really explores the human struggle of what goes on behind the scenes of the kind of mental fortitude that you have to have and the staying power and the pressure and every fight is a new mountain range…I think the fallout from that and what happens after that, whether win or lose, was so fascinating to me on a human level.”

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine traces the life of Mark Kerr and – judging by the reputation of Safdie – will put the world of MMA on the screen in a way we have never seen before. Dwayne Johnson seems like a fitting choice considering his own history in the ring (although the squared circle is far different than the octagon), but we’ll have to see how he does in a dramatic and challenging role like this. The Smashing Machine comes to theaters on October 3rd.