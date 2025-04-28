Dwayne Johnson brings the pain as MMA legend Mark Kerr in a new poster for The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson is prepared to drop an elbow on his opponents in a new poster for The Smashing Machine, an upcoming film about MMA icon Mark Kerr from Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) and A24. Who’s ready to sweat and leave some blood on the mat?

Mark Kerr is a former American wrestler and mixed martial artist. As a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion, Kerr is one of the biggest badasses to ever get into the ring.

In addition to his directorial duties, Benny Safdie is co-writing The Smashing Machine script, which focuses on Kerr’s struggle with addiction, victory, love, and friendship in the year 2000. Likely to veer into more severe territory, The Smashing Machine gives Johnson a rare opportunity to flex his drama muscles for cameras. While some could be confused about what that looks like, Safdie is known for bringing the best out of his film stars.

The latest poster for The Smashing Machine finds Johnson as Mark Kerr, his fists raised, eyes locked on his target, and ready to turn his opponent into hamburger meat. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Johnson with hair, and it’s quite the sight.

According to Benny Safdie, he knew Dwayne Johnson was the best choice to play Mark Kerr immediately. Speaking about casting Johnson in The Smashing Machine, Safdie said, “You really understand the fears, the love, the sadness, the happiness. If somebody’s open to doing that and talking about that stuff, then they’re going to be able to give a great performance. Because of how physically strong he is, I don’t know if a lot of people give him that opportunity.”

Previously, Johnson said he identifies with Kerr’s journey: “I didn’t have anybody to turn to. I didn’t have a mentor, I didn’t have a big brother. So it was like, Oh, I need to figure all this shit out on my own. So you figure out the shit on your own, and then the shit you don’t figure out, well, guess where it goes?” Pointing toward his ribs, Johnson adds: “In there.”

Aside from his anticipated return to the Fast and Furious franchise, Johnson’s Hollywood dance card remains full. He’s playing Maui in Disney’s live-action version of Moana and stars in multiple projects in various stages of production, including Bit Trouble in Little China, San Andreas 2, Jungle Cruise 2, Doc Savage, and more. In addition to his acting career, Johnson enjoys his on-again, off-again wrestling spots, making sure everyone still smells what he’s cooking.

The Smashing Machine comes to theaters on October 3, 2025.