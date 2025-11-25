Vin Diesel goes to the mats for Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine

Despite their documented history of differences, Vin Diesel is taking the high road today to celebrate his friend and Fast co-star Dwayne Johnson in the wake of the release of Benny Safdie and A24‘s The Smashing Machine, in which Johnson stars as MMA legend Mark Kerr, whom Diesel knows from their past collaborations. In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, Diesel details his past relationship with Kerr, saying he met and worked alongside the prized fighter after moving from New York to California, ahead of the over-the-top action flick XXX. In addition to detailing his bond with Kerr, Diesel celebrates Johnson’s portrayal of the MMA superstar in The Smashing Machine, saying his performance is a testament to remaining on top of your game.

You can read Diesel’s kind words about Dwayne Johnson, Kerr, and The Shashing Machine below:

One of the greatest gifts in life isn’t something you can buy, it’s the relationships forged along the way.

I wanted to take a moment to talk about The Smashing Machine. What most people don’t realize is that Mark Kerr was one of the first friends I made when I moved from New York to California. We hit it off immediately, and the reason is simple: he is genuinely one of the kindest, most warm-hearted people you will ever meet. He actually trained me for the first XXX, so in a beautiful way, he was there at the beginning of my action career. That’s the kind of friend he’s been from day one.

And let me celebrate Dwayne. People don’t understand what it takes to uphold a global perception every single day. I remember asking our global family who they’d love to see me work with, and a woman named Jan left a comment saying her dream was for me to collaborate with Dwayne. What followed became one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema, two strong personalities who pushed each other and created something unforgettable. When he stepped into Hobbs, he did it with full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal’s character hall of fame.

Speaking of hall of fame… watching Mark Kerr get inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame because his story was finally told was such a proud moment. This is a man who would often tell me about the kids he was teaching to wrestle, to fight, to take ownership of their lives usually for no money at all.

The fact that Mark Coleman was included in the film was such a treat, and Bas Rutten’s performance was stellar.

Mark Kerr is so deserving of this moment… and Dwayne really did it… He brought us back in time and shined doing it.

Proud of you both.

The Smashing Machine is a powerful and gritty story chronicling Mark Kerr’s rise in the early days of MMA and ultimately becoming a UFC champion. However, his subsequent struggles with painkiller addiction and his turbulent relationship with girlfriend Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt) take an immense physical and psychological toll on his life and career.

Does Vin Diesel’s love for The Smashing Machine make you want to see the film? I agree with many of the commenters on Diesel’s post that it’s nice to see Diesel making an effort to mend the fence between him and Johnson after a long time has passed. Some people will say Diesel’s gesture is performative, but I doubt that’s the case. Finding common ground, such as a connection to Mark Kerr, can work wonders for a strained relationship. I want to think Diesel’s words are genuine and that he and Johnson have moved past their differences. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.