Vin Diesel’s quick acknowledgment of Dwayne Johnson at the Golden Globes rouses speculation of their infamous beef being reignited

The Golden Globes would showcase some juicy controversy in the past when comedian Ricky Gervais held nothing back as the host of the Hollywood event and roasted the stars to a non-merciful degree. Gervais had turned down the chance to return and this past event was hosted by fellow comedian Nikki Glaser. However, Gervais still jumped at the chance to get some jabs out there as he posted a hypothetical opening monologue on social media, “Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world…“

Even without Gervais, the awards event isn’t immune to some awkward moments. The Hollywood Reporter is questioning whether Vin Diesel’s shout-out to Dwayne Johnson at last night’s show was done aggressively in jest as the two have famously traded words with each other after working on the Fast & Furious films, which ultimately led to Johnson leaving the series to star in a spin-off. Diesel took the stage to present the Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award when he saw Johnson seated somewhere in front of the stage and quickly said with a grin, “Hey Dwayne.” The camera cut to Johnson, who was smiling and stayed still as a statue without any kind of response.

The moment only lasted a second, but would speak volumes to people who thought that little exchange held enough tension to suggest that the beef between the two burly men was back on. Many wondered if Diesel’s acknowledgment was a subtle jab. A post on social media would respond by speculating, “VinDiesel saying hey to The Rock, is the kind of drama the #GoldenGlobes needed.” Another commenter posted, “That hey, Dwayne from Vin Diesel was SOOOOOO LOADED!!!!! This is the type of petty I live for!!! #GoldenGlobes”