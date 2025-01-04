Ricky Gervais takes aim at Diddy, Justin Timberlake, the Vatican & more in Golden Globes jokes

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place this Sunday, and although Ricky Gervais isn’t hosting the ceremony this year, he did share a few of the jokes he would have made if he were. Gervais, who has hosted the Golden Globes five times, took aim as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, and The Vatican.

“ Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday, ” Gervais wrote on X. “ It’s been a pretty good year for material. “

Gervais kicked things off with, “ Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world… “

The comedian continued, “ Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving. If he’d have gone to jail he’d have heard the words ‘Sexy Back’ a lot more often. “

Gervais dropped one more: “ Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy’s parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn’t leave him alone. Eventually he had to shout ‘Imma Midget, not a child.’ “

Related Ricky Gervais defends joke after calls to remove it from Netflix special

Nikki Glaser will be hosting the ceremony this year, and she recently said that she won’t be going out of her way to offend anyone. “ I’ve made a point not to, and that’s not to disappoint anyone who’s hoping I’m going to pull a Ricky Gervais, ” Glaser said. “ I’m not Ricky Gervais. This isn’t my last Golden Globes, this is my first one. He really went hard on his last one. He was ready to burn some bridges [because] it didn’t matter anymore. “

Emilia Pérez leads the pack at the Golden Globes with a total of ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and more. The Brutalist received seven nominations, followed by Conclave with six. On the television side, The Bear picked up five nominations, with Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building following with four each.

The Golden Globe Awards will air on January 5th. Will you be watching?