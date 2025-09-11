Ricky Gervais leads a pack of feral cats in the upcoming animated series Alley Cats

Deadline is giving us a preview of the new animated comedy series from British comedian Ricky Gervais. His irreverent humor will be brought to the new show, titled Alley Cats. The show will be a Netflix original and Gervais has compiled a cast of other top comedians from across the pond. The series will also include the voices of Diane Morgan, Tom Basden and Kerry Godliman. Additionally, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Jo Hartley, Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way will also be on board to round out the cast.

Gervais’ company, Derek Productions, is eyeing sometime next year to launch the series. The studio will also be working with Blink Industries and “the 6 x 15-minute series follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life.”

The official synopsis reads, “Alley Cats is a slacker sitcom created by and starring the multi award-winning Ricky Gervais. The adult animation follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life. From the funny to the absurd, the series is packed with Gervais’ signature style of heart and social commentary that audiences have come to expect.” Gervais jokingly explained, “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch.”

Alley Cats will be a return to animation for Gervais. The famous Golden Globes host previously starred on the HBO and Channel 4 show The Ricky Gervais Show, 13 years ago, which was an animated version of the popular podcast from Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington in the style of old Hanna-Barbera cartoons. Gervais also starred in the original version of The Office, which was remade in America and now has a new spin-off series, The Paper.

Gervais will also be executive producing the series alongside Steven Hamilton Shaw of Shush Creative. Blink Industries will be handling the animation for the show. Tang Heng (Kung Fu Panda) is production designer. Additionally, Elliot Dear is set to be a co-director with Gervais.

Netflix makes this announcement just after the streamer announced they and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker are expanding their working relationship with a 4-part crime thriller series that doesn’t yet have a title. For the moment, it’s just being referred to as Untitled Charlie Brooker Project.

This series, which is already in production, is described as being a profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller in which a tormented detective from the Northern city of Bleakford ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill. Contains blood and frowning. Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon, MobLand), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Watchers), and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, The Abandons) star.



Alley Cats. (L to R) Ricky Gervias as Gus, Tom Basden as Ponce, David Earl as Puke, Andrew Brooke as Fang, Diane Morgan as Olive, in Alley Cats. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025



