Netflix and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker reteam for 4-part serial killer crime thriller

Netflix has been bringing seasons of the Charlie Brooker-created anthology series Black Mirror into the world for the last decade, and now it has been announced that Netflix and Brooker are expanding their working relationship with a 4-part crime thriller series that doesn’t yet have a title. For the moment, it’s just being referred to as Untitled Charlie Brooker Project .

This series, which is already in production, is described as being a profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller in which a tormented detective from the Northern city of Bleakford ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill. Contains blood and frowning. Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon, MobLand), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Watchers), and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, The Abandons) star.

Brooker provided the following statement: “ I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release. I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you. “

Brooker has written the scripts for the serial killer thriller series with Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier, and Joel Morris. Victoria Asare Archer has also provided additional material. Brooker is executive producing the series alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones while Richard Webb produces and Mark Kinsella serves as co-executive producer.

The four episodes of the series are being directed by Al Campbell, whose previous credits include Newswipe, How TV Ruined Your Life, Screenwipe, Fit, It’s Kevin, How Video Games Changed the World, The Midnight Beast, Bad Education, A Gert Lush Christmas, Drifters, Man Down, Dead Pixels, Sliced, Two Weeks to Live, Death to 2020, Code 404, The Change, Inside No. 9, Only Child, and Cunk on Life.

Does this Netflix / Charlie Brooker / Al Campbell serial killer crime thriller series sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.