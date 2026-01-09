Black Mirror season 8 gets the greenlight at Netflix

TV News

Posted 5 hours ago
Series creator Charlie Brooker has confirmed that Black Mirror season 8 is moving ahead at the Netflix streaming serviceSeries creator Charlie Brooker has confirmed that Black Mirror season 8 is moving ahead at the Netflix streaming service

Netflix has been bringing seasons of the Charlie Brooker-created anthology series Black Mirror into the world for the last decade, and their working relationship isn’t going to come to an end any time soon. Not only is Brooker collaborating with Netflix on a 4-part crime thriller series, but now it has been confirmed that the streaming service has also given the greenlight to Black Mirror season 8!

What Is Black Mirror?

Created and written by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us.

Season 8 Confirmed

Brooker confirmed that Black Mirror will continue in an interview on the Netflix site Tudum. He said, “I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.

Brooker has said that assembling a season of Black Mirror is like putting together a music album, so Tudum asked him what kind of tune season 8 will be. He answered, “It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’ We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.

Black Mirror comes our way from the Broke & Bones production company, and it’s executive produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones.

Are you a fan of Black Mirror, and are you glad to hear that season 8 is moving ahead at Netflix? Do you think Brooker should go ahead and make a Black Mirror hoedown? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Tudum
