Vin Diesel shares heartfelt exchange with Jordana Brewster about filming Fast X Part 2 in Los Angeles

It’s not lost on people how sentimental a person Vin Diesel can be. His character, Dominic Toretto of the Fast & Furious franchise, has become a meme when talking about “family.” A lot of that seems to be influenced by Diesel himself as he does not pass up a chance to show respect to his friends and fans in his career. It’s also what made his long-time rivalry with Dwayne Johnson jarring and the “family” aspect has be used as somewhat of a punchline. However, Diesel and Johnson have seemingly patched things up and the Fast star has teased the filming of the upcoming Fast X Part 2.

Diesel would recently post a photo about the arrival of “the first FAST car.” Now, the muscular star of the muscle car action series has made a new post on his Instagram that showcased an embrace between him and his co-star Jordana Brewster, who portrays his sister Mia in the Fast movies. Diesel, being a producer of the mega-franchise, has told fans that they feel it is important to film Fast X Part 2 in Los Angeles in the wake of the brushfires that have been plaguing the city.

His photo was accompanied by the caption, “Last week, during the fires that displaced LA… my sister Jordana reached out to me and said… Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X Part 2 in LA. Los Angeles needs it now more than ever… Los Angeles is where Fast and Furious started filming 25 years ago… and now Fast will finally return home. All love…”