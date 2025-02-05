Vin Diesel takes things “not so fast, not so furious” in Super Bowl commercial; plus Ben Affleck & Jeremy Strong get weird for Dunkin’ Donuts

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us, and in addition to the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the game will also feature movie trailers and star-studded commercials. Some Super Bowl commercials have already been revealed, including a Häagen-Dazs spot in which Vin Diesel reunites with Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris.

I suppose that will have to tide us over until the next Fast & Furious movie. Diesel posted a video on Instagram of the making of the commercial, and reflected on how far the franchise has come. “ 25 years ago on the streets of Los Angeles, we created something that became bigger than any of us could have imagined. Not just a movie—but a family that stretches across the globe, ” he wrote. “ Being on PCH, filming this Super Bowl spot, brought it all rushing back. The same stretch of coast where Pablo and I raced 25 years ago, practical driving, living those moments that would change our lives forever. Now here we are again, Dom and Letty sharing that coastal sunset moment, surrounded by local crew members I haven’t seen in years. ” The actor has previously said that they will be returning to Los Angeles for the next installment.

Next up is Ben Affleck’s latest Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts. Affleck stars opposite his brother, Casey, and Jeremy Strong. Upon opening the door to Strong’s dressing room, the pair find the Succession actor popping out of a large Dunkin’ coffee can with chunks of coffee beans covering his face.

Affleck immediately questions Strong, “ What are you doing in there? ” Strong responds, “ We’re doing a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, right? I’m just trying to find the character. “

He continues, “ I think I found a way in. You’re from Boston, I’m from Boston. Dunkin’ is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Red coats are coming. “

“ You’re an artist, and I know what that’s like, ” Ben says, “ but how long is it going to take for the bean method? “

“ I mean, I’ll be ready in like three hours, ” Strong replies.

Casey then jokes that they “ shoulda paid for Matt [Damon]. “

If you need a reminder, the Super Bowl will air on February 9th. We’ll see more than a few trailers during the game, but a special sneak preview of James Gunn’s Superman will air during the Puppy Bowl.