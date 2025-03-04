Vin Diesel teases a bunch of his upcoming projects, including a Groot home planet movie titled Planet X

The family patriarch of the Fast & Furious franchise is looking ahead to a bevy of films that he’s developing, which includes a Groot film.

While Vin Diesel can rest easy on the Fast & Furious franchise alone, the gravely-voiced, muscular star is looking ahead to other projects while Fast X – Part 2 looks to cap off the long-running series. Diesel took to his Instagram this morning to update his followers after attending the Oscars. The Oscars would start their broadcast with a loving tribute to Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires that surged throughout the residential areas. The montage of movie clips showcasing the city featured a snippet of Furious 7 and Diesel gave recognition in his post, “By the way, shout out to the Oscars for starting their whole show with a clip from Fast Seven…”

Diesel would use his latest post to run down the gamut of projects that he’s been developing. The Fast X star posted, “One day after the Oscars and I was back to work early… helping my friends at Lionsgate answer the demand for the future of Kaulder, who first appeared in The Last Witch Hunter. While answering the question on when we can schedule in Xander from xXx. Also, Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet.”

He would also give a shout-out to Mattel as they have been working with him for years to bring Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots to the big screen and now that Barbie was a massive hit, they are looking to capitalize off its success. Diesel posts, “Mattel, one of my favorite companies, is getting close to launching the testosterone-male answer to Barbie with Rock ‘em Sock ‘em!”

Diesel would also drop a reference to the upcoming Riddick: Furya, which started filming late last summer, “Obviously, there is Riddick which must always endure for the die-hard fans.” Additionally, he hints at possibly finally getting to adapt the TV series Kojack as he says he’s going back to New York and pulling double duty as the director, “On top of that, I am directing the film about that infamous New York detective, which is pulling me to New York.”

And an update from him wouldn’t be complete if he didn’t mention the last Fast & Furious. The family patriarch posted, “In between juggling this crazy schedule for the year we continue the fight to bring Fast X2, the finale, back to LA this summer! […] You could imagine bringing film back to LA hasn’t been an easy task, but we are doing it because it is the right thing to do…”

