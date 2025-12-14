Vin Diesel says he wrote a role for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in Fast X: Part 2

While the fate of Fast X: Part 2 seems tenuous at best, Vin Diesel continues to tease new developments related to the creative process of what’s supposed to be the final film in the core Fast & Furious franchise. According to Diesel’s personal Instagram account, he’s written a part for Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in the forthcoming Fast sequel, Fast X: Part 2.

“Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…,” Diesel wrote on his Instagram post, which includes a photo of him and Ronaldo giving the camera a thumbs up.

What do we know about Fast X: Part 2?

Little is known about Fast X: Part 2, particularly regarding Ronaldo’s potential role. It’s also worth noting that the soccer star has yet to confirm he’s participating in the film. If Ronaldo joins Fast X: Part 2, slated for an April 2027 release, he’ll feature alongside returning stars Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), Jordana Brewster (Mia Torretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), and more. Interestingly, Diesel confirmed at FuelFest over the summer that Brian O’Connor, played initially by Paul Walker, would return to the franchise. Previously, Paul Walker’s brothers, Cody Walker and Caleb Walker, helped complete filming for Furious 7, with Cody stepping in as his body double and Caleb assisting with facial capture. It remains unclear if Fast X: Part 2 will feature the same setup.

What do you want from the Fast franchise going forward?

What type of role do you think Vin Diesel has in mind for Cristiano Ronaldo? Will the soccer star play himself in a cameo, or feature in the film as a named character? After so many delays, bizarre behind-the-scenes drama, and rumors about the sequel’s budget getting reduced after Fast X underperformed at the box office, does it feel like the final Fast sequel is spinning its wheels? What do you want from Fast X: Part 2? Is including Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor a good idea? After the movie’s release, should they continue the franchise with more movies, or explore spinoffs or a television series? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.