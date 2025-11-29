Why it feels like Fast X 2 might never happen despite Vin Diesel’s updates

While Vin Diesel continues to post updates for the long-gestating sequel to 2023’s Fast X, many Fast fans are running out of gas when it comes to making good on the promise of a conclusion to the long-running film series. Yes, something could happen eventually, but what’s the hold-up? Scheduling the cast? Penning the conclusion to Fast X‘s over-the-top cliffhanger ending? Diesel’s demands? The truth is that we don’t know, but a new book written by Barry Hertz, titled Welcome to the Family: The Explosive Story Behind Fast & Furious, the Blockbusters that Supercharged the World, could shed some light on the matter.

One reason Fast X 2 may not be happening anytime soon could be that Vin Diesel is notoriously challenging to work with. In an excerpt from Hertz’s book, he presents a case for why Diesel did not return for 2 Fast 2 Furious, a sequel starring Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson as Brian O’Conner and Roman Pearce, respectively.

Did Vin Diesel sabotage his involvement in 2 Fast 2 Furious

“If the producers wanted Diesel, though, it was going to cost them. Coming off the production of xXx, the actor demanded an eye-watering $20 million to return – as well as a retroactive salary bump to that same figure for his deal to star in The Chronicles of Riddick, which was also being released by Universal and for which he had already fought hard to achieve a $12.5 million salary. Oh, and one more caveat: The Fast sequel would have to include the name “Toretto” in the title, a la Riddick. Universal chairman Stacey Snider balked. “We hit a rough patch trying to make Vin’s deal, which was a mistake on my part. It was a big step up, but I have to take responsibility for it,” she says. “I wasn’t prepared to do it at the time.”

How Paul Walker ended up headlining 2 Fast 2 Furious

Hertz continues to explore the 2 Fast 2 Furious production by detailing Paul Walker’s side of the arrangement, saying kids did not know who Diesel or Walker were before the first Fast movie.

“Let’s face it, before they saw the movie, kids didn’t know who Paul or Vin was. They liked the cars and the lifestyle. The movie did $40 million on opening weekend for one reason – it looked cool.” Walker might have – and should have – disagreed. But unlike Diesel, the actor has a sequel option written into his contract from the first movie, and he wasn’t going to be able to break it so easily. “Initially I wasn’t too happy about it because [Vin and I] did the movie together, and I was like, come on bro, we gotta go back and make the sequel,” he said.

At least Universal bumped Walker’s salary up from the contractually obligated $2 million to a cool $7 million. Partially, the raise was a reward for sticking around and taking on 2 Fast headlining duties. But it was also a not-so-subtle thank-you from Universal to Walker for keeping his ego in check while Diesel ran all over town claiming sole credit for the first movie’s success.

Could Diesel’s ego be what’s keeping Fast X 2 from happening? Do you care if the franchise concludes? Should Universal concentrate on making Fast & Furious spinoffs instead? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.