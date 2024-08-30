Vin Diesel shares behind-the-scenes images as Riddick: Furya heads into production

Although eleven years have passed since the release of the third film in the Riddick franchise, star Vin Diesel has always kept hope alive that he would someday be re-teaming with franchise mastermind David Twohy on another Riddick adventure. Back in May, we learned that Riddick: Furya was scheduled to start filming on August 26th – and during the build-up to the start of production, Diesel has been sharing behind-the-scenes images and video on social media that show him getting back into character as Riddick. You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Riddick: Furya will be a continuation of the sci-fi action franchise that began with the creature feature Pitch Black back in 2000. That was followed by the epic The Chronicles of Riddick, which underperformed at the box office in 2004, so they reduced the scope for the third film, Riddick, which was released in 2013. The franchise also includes an animated short called The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury and three video games, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, and Riddick: The Merc Files.

Diesel and Twohy have also talked about wanting to make TV shows set in the world of Riddick. One would center on the character Kyra, who was featured in Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick, and the other would be called Merc City, as it would center on the mercenaries and bounty hunters of the franchise. These projects have never seemed to gain much traction, but maybe that will change if Riddick: Furya turns out to be a hit.

The new film will tell the following story: Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

Diesel is producing Riddick: Furya under his One Race Films banner alongside his sister Samantha Vincent. Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science and Lars Sylvest for Thank You Studios are also producing, as is Joe Neurauter.

Are you a Riddick fan, and are you glad to see that Riddick: Furya is finally happening?