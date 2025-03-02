Michelle Trachtenberg Tribute: Our Favorite Roles Of Hers

All of us were shocked with the news of Michelle Trachtenberg’s sudden passing at just 39 years old. Whenever someone in the prime of their life passes, it can hit harder than others. There was clearly so much more life left for her to live and it’s truly tragic. People coming out of the woodwork with their opinions on her life, her career, and even her death. It’s clear that Michelle was a very special person that her friends and family will truly miss. We here at JoBlo are big fans of the actress and felt the need to highlight some of her best roles/performances. So let’s take a look at all the times that Michelle stole our hearts.

Harriet the Spy

The film that put Trachtenberg on the map showed so much potential as the young sleuth. Her comedic timing was impeccable and she was genuinely cool. Even as a young boy, I never considered Harriet to be a “girl spy”, she was simply a cool spy; someone I wanted to be. I’ll always remember her line, “I want to see the whole world, and I want to write down everything.” It’s always stuck with me. Our connections with the film at JoBlo go way back as our own Steve Seigh even had dinner with Michelle and her father while she was heading out for the production on the film.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Most Buffy fans have a very complicated relationship with the Dawn character. She’s so whiney and annoying in her early seasons that she drew plenty of ire from those wanting things the way they were (you know, Dawnless ala Seasons 1-4). But that was her point in the story: the bratty little sister who gets herself into stupid situations. The writers were giving Buffy that younger sister experience. And Trachtenberg was able to do the impossible and make Dawn likable, in spite of some of her storylines. Because she always handled the emotional moments so well. There are so many great scenes in Buffy the Vampire Slayer which showcase Trachtenberg’s talents. The absolute devastation she goes through as she looks at her mom’s corpse in The Body. The tears rolling down her cheeks as Buffy tells her that they ARE real sisters. Any rewatches of the series are going to have a very sad fog over those later seasons now.

Eurotrip

These kinds of teen comedies were a dime a dozen during the 2000s yet something has always stood out about Eurotrip. From “Scotty Doesn’t Know” to a nude beach featuring nothing but creepy dudes, there’s plenty of lunacy here. But one of the funniest plotlines is when the twins, played by Michelle and Travis Wester, make out while drunk on absinthe. They go absolutely full bore with the makeout and it adds to the hilarious realization when they pull away from each other. She wasn’t afraid to be the butt of the joke. And even throughout this, she’s able to make Jenny a sweetheart of a character. And, while awkward to point out at this point, it did result in one of the greatest bikini reveals since Fast Times.

Six Feet Under

I’d consider Six Feet Under to be amongst the greatest television shows ever made. And while Michelle only appears in a couple of episodes, I’ve always felt it showed more of her acting chops. She portrays a popstar who fires her bodyguard, after finding out he is gay. Most of the roles in the list here, Michelle is playing someone sweet and caring, and this shows her range, as Celeste is self-absorbed and a brat.

Black Christmas (2006)

If you’ve been around JoBlo, you’ll know we absolutely love the remake of Black Christmas. It’s filled with fierce female performances but Michelle stands out, having some of the best lines and feels like a natural final girl. And funny enough, Michelle was originally intended to survive until the end. But, after being on Buffy so long and wanting to avoid being put into a box, asked to be killed off in the film instead. Not many people are willing to take a less showy role, especially in Hollywood, showcasing a rare quality.

Robot Chicken

Obviously just voice roles, Michelle appeared various times on the stop motion sketch show, usually portraying one of her famous pop culture figures like Harriet the Spy or Dawn Summers. She was always hilarious and willing to make fun of herself, never letting her famous roles get to her. Adult Swim even replaced their recent Robot Chicken airings with episodes that she appears in, so I can’t recommend checking those out enough. Most are also available on YouTube.

Whenever an actor passes, it can result in a strange feeling as we don’t truly know these people, yet may have grown up with them regardless. Seeing them on our DVD shelves or on our televisions. We may not know them personally but have personal connections to the characters they portray or the worlds in which they inhabit. The best we can do is to watch their work in tribute and discuss how much they meant to us. I’ll leave you with this beautiful quote from Buffy that Sarah Michelle Gellar said in her wonderful tribute post to Michelle:

“The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you”

What are some of YOUR favorite Michelle Trachtenberg roles? Were there any of her movies that we didn’t highlight that we should have? Let us know in the comments below!