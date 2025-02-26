Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at 39

Devastating news has hit Hollywood as reports say Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress featured in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and more, has passed away at 39. Authorities are investigating the nature of her death, though they do not suspect anything suspicious. Reports have revealed that recently the star underwent a liver transplant.

Her family’s representatives have provided the following statement: “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss.”

Trachtenberg, a New York native born in 1985, came onto the radar as the curious spitfire Nona F. Mecklenberg via the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete. She followed The Adventures of Pete and Pete with a starring role as Harriet M. Welsch in the 1996 comedy Harriet the Spy. Trachtenberg was charming and energetic, a magnet for any teen delighting in quirky spy stories. She featured in many TV shows until she landed one of her most iconic roles as Dawn Summers, Buffy’s younger sister, in Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. While fans had mixed reactions to Dawn, Trachtenberg gave the part her all, enshrining herself as part of the Buffy legacy.

Shortly after her 66-episode run on Buffy, Trachtenberg starred as Jenny in the 2004 raunchy comedy EuroTrip. Fans who grew up watching Trachtenberg did not know what to do with themselves after seeing Trachtenberg in the film, as a portion of her scenes were saucy and framed her in an entirely different light. In the coming years, she featured in HBO’s Six Feet Under, played socialite Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, and starred in the Tim Frywell-directed comedy Ice Princess. She bopped around in music videos, Weeds and Love Bites episodes, and other minor but memorable roles.

On a more personal note, I’ve known Michelle for years. Being from New York, I was fortunate enough to have dinner with her during the production of Harriet the Spy. A friend of mine’s father was part of the production and invited us for a casual meal. Though filming for Harriet took place in Toronto, the dinner was a stop-off between travel plans, if my memory serves. I remember Michelle as a polite, slightly shy, but lovely young woman with big dreams. My heart hurts thinking that she’s passed away at such a young age.

We at JoBlo wish Michelle’s family, friends, and fans peace during this tragic time. Rest well, Michelle. May you find peace in the Great Hereafter and be remembered for all the light you brought.