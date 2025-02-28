Drew Barrymore reveals her young daughters recently saw Scream for the first time and loved her scene

Entertainment Weekly reports that Drew Barrymore revealed on her show that her daughters, Olive and Frankie, had recently watched Scream for the first time. Barrymore says she lets her children discover her movies whenever they feel interested and her pre-teen daughters surprised her one day. Barrymore explained, “They came home the other day and said they watched Scream, and they were like, ‘Mom, you got it so good in that movie! Oh my God!’”

Famously, Barrymore’s appearance was intended to shock the audience as the advertising suggested that she would’ve been a bigger part of the movie, only for the film to pull the rug out from under people and have her grisly killed off in the opening scene. The daytime talk show host said that they watched the Wes Craven film at a friend’s sleepover one night. She continued, “It’s just so fun that they’re old enough now — they’re basically 11 and 13, almost.” Barrymore also recalled, “I think Olive said, ‘When I get a boyfriend in high school, that’s gonna be our Halloween costume. He’ll be Steve and I’ll be you.”

Meanwhile, Scream 7 is currently underway. Spyglass and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Neve Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, Ethan Embry (The Devil’s Candy), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale). Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin from Scream (2022) and Scream VI, and Scream (1996) and Scream 3 killers Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley are somehow back as well. Roger L. Jackson, who has provided the voice of Ghostface in all of the previous films, is doing the same for this one.