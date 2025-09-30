Is Drew Barrymore’s death the greatest Scream kill ever?

From TVs over the head to movie theater stabbings and beyond, the Scream franchise has been host to some memorable kills in the slasher genre. And for Stu Macher himself, Matthew Lillard, there’s one that stands out – and it’s probably one that made him feel a little woozy here!

The Scream franchise has over 60 kills throughout the first six movies, but for his personal pick, Lillard goes all the way back to the second: that of Casey Becker, who is taunted, stalked, stabbed, and hanged immediately after the death of her boyfriend, who gets disemboweled despite being a big football player…As he put it during this year’s Los Angeles Comic Con (via CBR), “I think one of the great things about the movie is that it opens with killing Drew Barrymore. At the time the movie came out, Drew Barrymore was an enormous star, and she was on all the posters. The idea that Wes Craven in the first five, ten minutes of the movie would kill the star really set the tone for the rest of the films…For me, I think that first kill is really, really powerful, because once you know the movie starts and the star gets killed, anything can happen. that’s my favorite.”

Lillard definitely has a solid choice in his pick for the greatest Scream kill in the franchise’s history, and I have to admit it would be my #1 as well. Rounding out my personal top 3 would be Tatum’s garage door death from the first Scream and Cotton’s from Scream 3, which showed that the trilogy was going to keep fans on their toes with its use of technology and desire to kill off popular characters.

And we can probably expect the same with the upcoming Scream 7, which both star Neve Campbell and writer/director Kevin Williamson insist will throw back to the original, which still has the best overall kills. After plenty of behind-the-scenes drama, the seventh installment is currently slated for February 27th, 2026.

