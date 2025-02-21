Ghostface has been spotted on the set of Scream 7

Scream 7 is around the midway point of production and Ghostface has been spotted on the set! Check out the video and images

Scream 7 started filming at the start of January, and with the slasher sequel now at about the midway point of production, the Ghostface killer has been spotted on set! We’ll be sharing some images and video below – but first, we should warn that if you want to stay completely SPOILER free when it comes to Scream 7, you should turn away now. There are no major reveals, just some information about the film’s setting and some shots of Ghostface, but there are fans out there who don’t want to know where or when the movie takes place. If you’re one of those fans, click away!

Spyglass and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Neve Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, Ethan Embry (The Devil’s Candy), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale). Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin from Scream (2022) and Scream VI, and Scream (1996) and Scream 3 killers Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley are somehow back as well. Roger L. Jackson, who has provided the voice of Ghostface in all of the previous films, is doing the same for this one.

YouTuber CRAVEN Something Scary has shared images from the set of Scream 7 that reveal the story takes place in Pine Grove, Indiana in the fall – apparently in October or early November, as filming locations are being dressed up with fall leaves and local election signs. CRAVEN Something Scary also got their hands on footage of Ghostface walking on set, pursuing a victim at a leisurely pace. Here’s the video:

If you just want to see Ghostface:

🚨 BREAKING: Ghostface has officially been spotted filming on the set of 'SCREAM 7'. He is seen walking outside of a coffee shop, which is presumably owned by Sidney Prescott. via @cravenmovies pic.twitter.com/FfR469wTHC — ໊ (@britneyvinyl) February 20, 2025

Are you looking forward to Scream 7, and are you glad to see Ghostface back in action? Let us know by leaving a comment below.