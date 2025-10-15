Christopher Nolan praises Dwayne Johnson’s “incredible” performance in The Smashing Machine

Despite largely rave reviews, The Smashing Machine hasn’t been in fighting form at the box office. The film is currently sitting at just $14 million worldwide after nearly two weeks in theaters. However, The Smashing Machine does have a fan in superstar director Christopher Nolan, who praised Dwayne Johnson’s “ incredible ” performance.

“ I think it’s an incredible performance, ” Nolan said on The Director’s Cut podcast with Smashing Machine director Benny Safdie.” I don’t think you’ll see a better performance this year or most other years. “

Nolan told Safdie that he believes the film has a strong future, saying, “ It’s a really remarkable and radical piece of work that will be understood more and more over time. “

Safdie added that he was developing the movie while acting in Nolan’s Oppenheimer. “ I heard a rumor that when you were supposed to be learning your lines on my set, you were actually canvassing people to be in your movie, ” Nolan said. “ I wasn’t aware of that at the time, but it seems to have worked out great for you. ”

The Smashing Machine is a powerful and gritty story chronicling Mark Kerr’s rise in the early days of MMA and ultimately becoming a UFC champion. However, his subsequent struggles with painkiller addiction and his turbulent relationship with girlfriend Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt) take an immense physical and psychological toll on his life and career.

Johnson took to social media last week to respond to the disappointing box office results. “ From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine, ” Johnson wrote. “ In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity. It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. “