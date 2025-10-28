JoBlo Originals

Why are so many movies bombing?

By
Posted 6 hours ago
The Smashing Machine box office, Dwayne JohnsonThe Smashing Machine box office, Dwayne Johnson

Something pretty concerning is going on at the box office right now — all the movies starring A-list actors are bombing. Think about it. First, there was The Smashing Machine, which was headlined by one of the biggest stars of our time, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (and Emily Blunt). It had Oscar buzz, good reviews, and was produced by a hip studio — A24. The result? $11 million at the box office in its entire run, on a budget that was at least $50 million (not including promotion).

Then there was Roofman, starring Channing Tatum. Again, great reviews, another A-lister as his co-star (Kirsten Dunst), and this time it was seemingly commercial. It’s going to top out at around $20 million.

The list goes on and on. There’s After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, which has only made just over $2 million domestically; Good Fortune, which starred both Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen, but has only squeezed out $11 million so far; and then there’s the disaster of Tron: Ares, which will no doubt go down as the biggest money loser of the fall movie season. Things were compounded this weekend when Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which most assumed was fairly commercial, stumbled out of the gate with a $9.1 million opening.

So what’s going on here? It seems — to me anyway — to be a mix of elements. For one thing, the movies Hollywood thinks are “commercial” may not be. The Smashing Machine could have appealed to UFC fans, but Mark Kerr comes from another era. The Rock should have brought people in, but it’s not an action movie. The best bet would have been for A24 to give it a slow platform release rather than a wide break. Roofman should have done better, and the same goes for Good Fortune and Deliver Me From Nowhere, but those seem to be the kinds of movies people are waiting to see on streaming. They will find an audience there — but it makes the kinds of movies opening in theaters rather uniform, as the only dependable genres seem to be horror and large-scale blockbusters. Yes, Tron flopped, but did anyone really think it would be a hit?

But aren’t movie stars important? I don’t know that they are. To me, there are precious few still out there, with perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio being on the list. Sure, some may point to the fact that One Battle After Another will likely lose money for WB, but it’s also — by far — the most successful would-be Oscar contender currently playing in theaters, and it’s the one with the strongest CinemaScore rating (A), meaning audiences are actually liking it.

So, where do we go from here? Will adult fare — from here on — be consigned only to streaming? I want to hear from you. Why do you think these movies tanked? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,486 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest The Smashing Machine News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 6 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 3 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?