Tron: Ares is heading towards a $132.7 million loss for Disney

The debate has been raging on as to why Tron: Ares isn’t doing well at the box office. Whether or not it was Jared Leto or the fact that Disney waited so long or that they didn’t continue with the Tron: Legacy, for people who did and didn’t enjoy the movie, everyone seems to be in agreement that Disney just mismanaged the third attempt to make Tron a bankable franchise. Deadline has taken a look at the figures and analyzed what the House of Mouse stands to lose on the film that sported a $220 million price tag.

The publication has concluded that Tron: Ares could be costing Disney around $132.7 million after all the ancillaries, and that’s if its final global gross sees a “Game Over” screen at the box office with around $160 million. The film, which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Jeff Bridges, saw a 67% drop this past week, making only $11.1 million domestically, and the worldwide total coming to $103 million.

A talent rep would bluntly give their reasoning for Tron: Ares‘ poor performance at the box office this October, “There was no specific vision, to be honest. The idea that Disney would spend a quarter of a billion dollars on a Jared Leto film that is a franchise that hasn’t worked in four decades is insane.”

One top talent manager asked, “In a world where Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor and Benedict Cumberbatch are having a hard time getting lead roles, why would you even go to a person who can’t open a movie and who has question marks around him as a person?” However, with Tron‘s demographics and small legion of fans, another insider claimed, “You could have had Ryan Gosling, it wasn’t going to work. No one asked for this reboot. If you say, ‘Tron: Ares is good, we just needed a different actor,’ you’re deluding yourself.”

Our own Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, had lukewarm feelings about it, saying in his review, “As with Tron: Legacy, Ares is a mixed bag, but once the action kicks in and the Nine Inch Nails soundtrack goes into overdrive, I found myself having a great time. While a truly great Tron movie has yet to be made (I love the original, but I wouldn’t call it great), Tron: Ares is still an entertaining return to The Grid.”

Meanwhile, the techno-action-thriller sports a 53% aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 141 critic reviews and an audience score of 86%.



