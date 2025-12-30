When is Tron: Ares coming to Disney+?

Movie News

Like a lot of other people, you might be waiting for Tron: Ares to hit streaming before you check it out. Thankfully, the wait is almost over, as Tron: Ares is set to arrive on Disney+ on January 7, just one day after the film’s physical release.

The latest chapter of Disney’s Tron franchise debuted in theaters on October 10, opening to $33.2 million at the domestic box office. The threequel banked $142.2 million worldwide, making it one of 2025’s most significant box office flops. Despite the film’s eye-popping visuals and soundtrack featuring new music from Nine Inch Nails, audiences failed to connect with the sequel, regardless of Jared Leto’s star power (which I question) and Jeff Bridges‘ return to the franchise.

Who are the creative forces behind Tron: Ares?

Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) directs Tron: Ares, which stars Jared Leto (Morbius), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Hasan Minhaj (No Hard Feelings), Arturo Castro (Road House), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and returning Tron star Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Scripted by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, the film tells the story of a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings. Leto plays Ares, “a fictional character who crosses over from the world of videogames to planet Earth.”

Will Tron: Ares become a hit on Blu-ray and Disney+?

While Tron: Ares failed to perform at the box office, the film could catch on when it arrives on Blu-ray and Disney+. Tron: Ares debuts on 4K Blu-ray on January 6. The physical release features a behind-the-scenes look at the film, cast insights, deleted scenes, and a special retrospective on the Tron franchise’s legacy. Typically, physical releases and Disney+ debuts don’t share similar release dates, but Tron: Ares appears to be an exception. Are you looking forward to checking out Tron: Ares when it comes to Disney+? Let us know in the comments section below.

