Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine will ground and pound audiences with a fall release date

Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie will step into the octagon with audiences with a newly established fall release date. After the news of Lionsgate splitting up their Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, into two parts, Deadline reports that A24 has now secured the date which was originally given to the King of Pop film. The Smashing Machine is now set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025. The late-year release date will also put the movie in contention for awards qualifications, and if Johnson can deliver on the dramatic front, there is no doubt that the self-promotion machine will try to push for recognition.

Johnson plays MMA icon Mark Kerr in the upcoming drama from Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems, Oppenheimer, Go Get Some Rosemary). Mark Kerr is a former American wrestler and mixed martial artist. As a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion, Kerr is one of the biggest badasses to ever get into the ring.

Johnson would reveal some intimate details about some hardships he faced when he identified with Kerr’s life, “I didn’t have anybody to turn to. I didn’t have a mentor, I didn’t have a big brother. So it was like, Oh, I need to figure all this shit out on my own. So you figure out the shit on your own, and then the shit you don’t figure out, well, guess where it goes?” Johnson points toward somewhere deep inside his rib cage: “In there.”

In addition to his directorial duties, Safdie co-wrote the script, focusing on Kerr’s struggle with addiction, victory, love, and friendship in the year 2000. Likely to veer into more severe territory, The Smashing Machine gives Johnson a rare opportunity to flex his drama muscles for cameras. While some could be skeptical about Johnson’s dramatic range, Safdie is known for bringing the best out of his film stars, as shown by Adam Sandler’s great turn in Uncut Gems.