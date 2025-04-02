Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic could be split into two movies

A new report says it’s possible that Antoine Fuqua’s nearly four hour long Michael Jackson biopic could be split into two movies.

Michael Jackson biopic, two movies

According to Deadline, there’s a chance that Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic might be split into two movies. Sources told the outlet that the current cut of Michael is close to four hours long. Splitting the project into two movies isn’t a sure thing, but it’s something they’re considering.

The film is currently slated to hit theaters on October 3rd, and the report also mentioned that it might not make that date. There were also rumblings earlier this year that the film would have to undergo significant rewrites and reshoots due to a legal agreement which stipulated that alleged victim Jordan Chandler and his family could not be featured in any movies about Jackson’s life. That court battle is a major part of the third act, so how that was overlooked is a little confusing.

A source close to the production refuted the report, saying, “The Michael Jackson biopic is not in total chaos. The inflammatory headlines about the moving halting are simply not true. The film is moving forward, and reshoots are happening in March.

The cast of Michael includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as long-time lawyer John Branca, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson, and Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the adult version of Michael. Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by John Logan. We got our first look at Jaafar Jackson in costume as his famous uncle last year, and the likeness is pretty damn uncanny. The production has the cooperation of the Jackson estate, which means that they’ll be able to use his music, but it remains to be seen how much of the famous singer’s troubles will be addressed.

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,” reads the official description. “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Michael Jackson biopic, two movies
Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic could be split into two movies
