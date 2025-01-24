Rumor: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic is reportedly scrapping its third act and scheduling reshoots due to a legal issue

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic is reportedly in a “Jam” due to a legal issue with the film’s third act. According to Puck, Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic is undergoing significant rewrites and reshoots because of a deal the Jackson estate made with one of the Gloved One’s child molestation accusers. Before the snag, the biopic was scheduled to moonwalk into theaters on October 3, 2025. However, that date is uncertain after Jackson’s legal team and the family of Jordan Chandler, the then 13-year-old who accused Jackson of molestation in 1993, disagreed about specific details.

The deal made with the Chandler family stipulates that they cannot be featured in any movies focusing on Jackson’s life. However, the third act portion of the script for Fuqua’s Michael focuses significantly on the Chandlers’ 1993 legal battle with the King of Pop, which ended in a $20 million settlement. The phrase “let the past be the past” comes to mind as the Chandlers wish to keep their ordeal with Jackson out of the Hollywood spotlight.

According to Puck, John Branca, the overseer of Jackson’s estate, overlooked the part of the script focusing on MJ’s dealings with the Chandler family. How that could have happened is anyone’s guess. Fuqua, producer Graham King, and writer John Logan are seeking approval from Lionsgate to make script changes, while the Jackson estate has agreed to cover the cost of the reshoots. Fuqua’s Michael already cost the studio $150 million, a hefty price tag for any high-profile release.

“Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,” reads the official description. “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Jaafar Jackson stars in Michael as the Gloved One, Michael Jackson. The rest of the cast includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as long-time lawyer John Branca, and Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson. Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by John Logan. The production works side-by-side with the Jackson estate, which means they can use his music, with 30 songs from Jackson’s catalog featured in the film.

Additionally, Larenz Tate plays Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records and impresario. Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries, The Parent Trap) plays the legendary Diana Ross, the lead singer of the chart-topping Motown group The Supremes. Jessica Sula (Split, Malum) plays Michael’s older sister, La Toya, the fifth child and middle daughter of the Jackson family, who first gained recognition in the mid-1970s on the family’s variety TV series “The Jacksons.” She launched a solo career, releasing multiple albums in the 1980s.

While we wait to find out if the details of Puck‘s story are legit, let us know if you’re looking forward to Antoine Fuqua’s Michael in the comments section below.