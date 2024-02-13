Michael Jackson: First look at MJ’s nephew in the biopic revealed

The makers of the Michael Jackson biopic have released the first still of Jaafar Jackson in character as his uncle.

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is bound to be one of the more controversial movies to come out in the next year or so. It’s currently on track for an April 18, 2025 release, but the makers have decided to release a first look still at Jaafar Jackson in character as his famous uncle – Michael Jackson.

As you can see by the pic, the resemblance is uncanny. However, one thing worth noting is that MJ’s appearance drastically changed over the years, from his early days as a solo artist circa “Off the Wall”, through his iconic look in “Thriller” and beyond. Here, he seems to be playing Michael Jackson in his “Bad” era, and looking at the image, it’s hard not to hear MJ’s iconic singing voice coming through loud and clear. With the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, one thing is for sure – the music will be great.

However, there was a lot more to MJ’s complicated legacy than the music, with him being accused of sexual abuse several times, leading to a very public civil court case, and a controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland, which came out many years after his death in 2009. It remains to be seen if the film will tackle that era, although according to the info released by the production today, the film will be an “honest” portrayal.

Here’s the synopsis:

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

In addition to Jaafar Jackson, the movie co-stars Nia Long as MJ’s mother, Katherine, with Colman Domingo playing his controversial father, Joe. In contrast, Miles Teller plays his long-time lawyer (and the film’s producer) John Branca.

Do you think Michael will do a good job dramatizing Michael Jackson’s life and career? Let us know in the comments.