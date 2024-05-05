POLL: What’s Your Favorite Star Wars Movie?

There have been eleven movies in the Star Wars saga so far, but what’s the best? Take our poll and let us know!

Yesterday was May the 4th, better known now as Star Wars Day, and Disney had a treat for us in the release of the latest trailer for The Acolyte. However, it’s worth noting that this is a streaming series and that it’s been quite a long time since we got the last Star Wars film (The Rise of Skywalker) on the big screen. With LucasFilm getting started on The Mandalorian and Grogu for a release in 2026, I thought it would be interesting to poll our readers as to what their favorite Star Wars movie is. While I’m pretty sure it’ll be The Empire Strikes Back, who knows? Maybe some of our younger readers will surprise us.