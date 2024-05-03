Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire gets a digital release next week

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife (watch it HERE) sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (which, of course, also serves as a sequel to the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II) reached theatres back at the end of March – you can read our review of the film HERE and see our ranking of the franchise entries at THIS LINK. So far, the film has racked up almost $190 million at the global box office… and now it’s time for its digital release so people can watch it in the comfort of their own homes. According to Film Stories, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will be giving Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire a digital release next week, on May 7th.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace are back for the sequel, reprising the roles of Trevor and Phoebe. They’re joined in the cast by Carrie Coon, playing Trevor and Phoebe’s mom Callie; Paul Rudd, back as his Afterlife character Gary Grooberson; William Atherton as Walter Peck, the antagonistic EPA inspector from the first Ghostbusters film; Celeste O’Connor as Trevor’s friend Lucky Domingo; Logan Kim as Phoebe’s friend Podcast; Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz; and new additions Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), James Acaster (Hypothetical), and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep). And yes, original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are in the film as well, and they have more prominent roles than they had in the previous movie – in fact, the director has said they’re “actual characters” in this one.

At first, Afterlife director Jason Reitman was expected to take the helm of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, once again directing from a screenplay he was writing with Gil Kenan – but then it was revealed that Kenan would actually be directing the new film. He previously directed the animated movie Monster House, the live-action films City of Ember, A Boy Called Christmas, and the remake of Poltergeist, and an episode of the Scream TV series. Kenan has said that he drew inspiration from the Real Ghostbusters animated series and its willingness to be weird and wild when they were coming up with the ghostly threats in this film.

Are you glad to hear that the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire digital release is just a few days away? Let us know by leaving a comment below.