Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire set to haunt homes in 4K UltraHD along with a new steelbook release

You can now bring the chilling scares of the newest chapter in the Ghostbusters series home on physical media with multiple releases from Sony.

Sony has just released the details of the Blu-ray release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The new adventure from our favorite paranormal investigators and exterminators is set to have the standard DVD release along with a Blu-ray as well as a 4K UltraHD format. Additionally, there will be a special steelbook release of the 4K version. Details are below!

The official synopsis reads,

“In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

SPECIAL FEATURES

4K UHD & BLU-RAY™ EXTRAS

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Easter Eggs Unleashed

Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Busted: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire

Manifesting Garraka

New York, New Gear

Welcome to the Paranormal Discovery Center

Knowing the Score

Commentary with Director, Co-Writer Gil Kenan

DVD

2-MOVIE COLLECTION SPECIAL FEATURES

4K UHD & BLU-RAY™ EXTRAS

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed

Ghostbusters: A Look Back

Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life

The Gearhead’s Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets

Deleted Scene

And more!

SPECS

Run Time: 115 minutes

Rating: PG

4K UHD: 2160p Ultra High Definition / 2.39:1• Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features or the Blu-ray disc ™

Blu-ray™: 1080p High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec)- Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Mastered in High Definition • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features or the DVD.

DVD: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen • Audio: English, French (Double au Quebec) 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish, English & French (Double au Quebec)- Audio Description Tracks Stereo • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features.