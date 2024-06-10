Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire set to haunt homes in 4K UltraHD along with a new steelbook release

Sony has just released the details of the Blu-ray release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The new adventure from our favorite paranormal investigators and exterminators is set to have the standard DVD release along with a Blu-ray as well as a 4K UltraHD format. Additionally, there will be a special steelbook release of the 4K version. Details are below!
The official synopsis reads,
“In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”
SPECIAL FEATURES
4K UHD & BLU-RAY™ EXTRAS
- Deleted & Extended Scenes
- Easter Eggs Unleashed
- Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Busted: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire
- Manifesting Garraka
- New York, New Gear
- Welcome to the Paranormal Discovery Center
- Knowing the Score
- Commentary with Director, Co-Writer Gil Kenan
DVD
2-MOVIE COLLECTION SPECIAL FEATURES
4K UHD & BLU-RAY™ EXTRAS
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
- We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed
- Ghostbusters: A Look Back
- Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life
- The Gearhead’s Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets
- Deleted Scene
- And more!
SPECS
Run Time: 115 minutes
Rating: PG
4K UHD: 2160p Ultra High Definition / 2.39:1• Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features or the Blu-ray disc ™
Blu-ray™: 1080p High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec)- Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Mastered in High Definition • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features or the DVD.
DVD: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen • Audio: English, French (Double au Quebec) 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish, English & French (Double au Quebec)- Audio Description Tracks Stereo • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features.
