Yesterday, I posted my Ghostbusters movies ranked list, and I was intrigued by some of the comments regarding what folks thought of the sequels and follow-ups. Interestingly, the 2016 Ghostbusters was getting a warmer reception than I thought, which got me thinking: what is the Ghostbusters movie, besides the original, that people like the most? Obviously, if I were to ask what Ghostbusters movie people like the most, they would choose the original, which is why I’m not including it here. But let’s see which follow-up people like the most. I’m very curious to see what the results are.
What’s your favorite Ghostbusters movie (other than the first)?
While everyone (obviously) thinks the original Ghostbusters is the best movie in the franchise, what’s second best?
