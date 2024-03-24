What’s your favorite Ghostbusters movie (other than the first)?

While everyone (obviously) thinks the original Ghostbusters is the best movie in the franchise, what’s second best?

Yesterday, I posted my Ghostbusters movies ranked list, and I was intrigued by some of the comments regarding what folks thought of the sequels and follow-ups. Interestingly, the 2016 Ghostbusters was getting a warmer reception than I thought, which got me thinking: what is the Ghostbusters movie, besides the original, that people like the most? Obviously, if I were to ask what Ghostbusters movie people like the most, they would choose the original, which is why I’m not including it here. But let’s see which follow-up people like the most. I’m very curious to see what the results are.