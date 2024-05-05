Fast 11 director confirms 2026 release to tie into original’s 25th anniversary

Those that can’t wait for yet another Fast and Furious movie might want to pump the brakes a bit because director Louis Leterrier has announced that it won’t be pulling into theaters until 2026. That said, things will be shifting into high gear later this year as the franchise heads towards the finish line with Fast 11 (not, that’s not the title).

Speaking with Collider, Fast 11 director Leterrier teased that “It’s happening. It’s happening very, very soon. I’m able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I’m finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th.” This would indicate pre-production, as he added that filming itself would start in early 2025.

Those who have been devoted to the Fast & Furious franchise will note that the intended release year for Fast 11, 2026, will be a special one. As Leterrier clarified and noted, “It’s filming early next year, and it’s coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out.” If we were to take the director literally, that would mean that Fast 11 is due out on June 22nd, 2026…but considering that’s a Monday, we could at least reasonably expect at least June 2026.

Fast X ended with a lot on the table, so there will definitely be some loose ends to tie up in Fast 11. But there will also likely be tributes and nods throughout, with Leterrier confirming that the action will move back to Los Angeles. “It’s exactly that. That’s what we wanna do. We wanna bring it back home, and still have a great big journey to tell.” Now, let’s see if they can actually get it done on a $200 million budget…

Directors of the Fast & Furious franchise have passed around a lot. Outside of Justin Lin – who has helmed five in the series – Louis Leterrier is the only returning director, having previously taken on last year’s Fast X. That’s a lot of faith, so hopefully he can follow through and give fans the send-off their patience deserves.

Do you think Fast 11 is a good point to stop the franchise or do you want to see it gas up for more?