Vin Diesel teases Fast Saga finale; will it really be the last?

Vin Diesel has shared an update on the development of the final Fast and Furious films, with him reaffirming this will be the last one.

Vin Diesel’s been laying low in recent months following a bit of a double whammy. In May, Fast X Part 1 hit theaters to a collective shrug, with the film drastically underperforming at the box office, “only” making $714 million worldwide. While that sounds like a lot of money, it was under the benchmark the movie needed to break even for Universal. Given all the behind-the-scenes drama, many wondered what the supposed final Fast movie would be, especially with another spin-off announced for Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs, and the big Fast X baddie, Jason Momoa’s Reyes. The second big blow for Diesel came in December when a former assistant accused him of sexual battery during the making of Fast Five, an accusation Diesel “categorically denied.”

With the star laying low in recent months, many wondered what would become of the Fast Saga. Now, in his first post about the Fast Saga in a while, he broke the news that he was hard at work on the franchise finale with the writers and the rest of his team:

While he didn’t provide a lot of details, he did tease that the finale would be “not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together.”

Given how the last one underperformed, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of scale Universal gives to the next Fast film. Several sources suggested that the 11th Fast film would take a “back to basics” approach, with a comparatively thrifty $200 million budget, compared to the rumoured, astronomical $340 million Fast X budget. However, given that the last film ended with a gigantic cliffhanger, including the return of pricey stars like Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, I’m not sure how realistic that budget is. And will audiences embrace a back-to-basics approach given how huge the scale of the films has become?

Are you excited for an 11th Fast film, or is it time to call it quits? Let us know in the comments.