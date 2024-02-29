The Last Witch Hunter sequel: Vin Diesel is still looking forward to playing Kaulder again

If there’s one positive thing even the many people he’s had feuds with might say about Vin Diesel, it’s that when he latches onto a character or concept, he doesn’t let them go. He may have skipped the first sequel to The Fast and the Furious, but once he did return to the role of Dominic Toretto, he made sure the sequels kept reaching theatres at a fast and furious pace. Few movie-goers seem to care about the Richard B. Riddick character beyond Pitch Black, but that hasn’t stopped Diesel from continuing to push sequels forward – and apparently Riddick 4 isn’t far off from production. Then there’s his 2015 fantasy/action film The Last Witch Hunter, which didn’t gain a lot of fans (although JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy dug it). Diesel liked it, so we might just get a The Last Witch Hunter sequel one of these days.

Diesel has previously teased that another Last Witch Hunter was in the works back in 2019 and 2020, and today he took to Instagram to confirm that he still intends to return to that story and character someday. He wrote, “ I have been blessed to embody so many iconic characters… some universal, and some that only some of you know. It was an honor to bring an immortal to the screen for Lionsgate… someday I will explain where my head and heart was and why the character of Kaulder was so significant to me… it was a powerful moment in my life, as many of you know. Can’t wait until you see where the immortal goes next. “

Directed by Breck Eisner, The Last Witch Hunter had a story crafted by Cory Goodman, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless: The modern world holds many secrets, but the most astounding secret of all is that witches still live amongst us; vicious supernatural creatures intent on unleashing the Black Death upon the world. Armies of witch hunters battled the unnatural enemy across the globe for centuries, including KAULDER, a valiant warrior who managed to slay the all-powerful QUEEN WITCH, decimating her followers in the process. In the moments right before her death, the QUEEN curses KAULDER with her own immortality, forever separating him from his beloved wife and daughter in the afterlife. Today KAULDER is the only one of his kind remaining, and has spent centuries hunting down rogue witches, all the while yearning for his long-lost loved ones. However, unbeknownst to KAULDER, the QUEEN WITCH is resurrected and seeks revenge on her killer causing an epic battle that will determine the survival of the human race.

Would you like to see Vin Diesel reprise the role of Kaulder in a The Last Witch Hunter sequel? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

I only saw The Last Witch Hunter once, back in 2015, and all I remember about it is that I didn’t enjoy it…