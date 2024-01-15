Fast 11 will go “back to basics”, won’t top $200m budget

With 10 entries in the core franchise (and one spin-off), Fast & Furious has worked hard to up the action throughout, often taking it to the extreme with its over-the-top sequences and stunts. Let’s see, there have been skyscraper jumps, bank vault heists (and chases), aircraft carriers pulled out of the sky, and even a trip to space! But with the upcoming Fast 11, the filmmakers are looking to ground the series a bit…and not with grappling hooks.

According to The InSneider (via ComingSoon), Fast 11 will take a “lean and mean” approach. One thing being trimmed is the budget, which is said to not exceed $200 million. That’s still one hell of a budget but considering Fast X’s was pegged at $340 million (10 times the amount as 2001’s original), that’s a lot of shredded cash. Another aspect that will change with Fast 11 is toning down the constant travel of the crew, instead possibly focusing on one singular heist.

As for the cast, fans can be assured that Vin Diesel will once again be returning as Dominic Toretto, having played him in every main Fast & Furious movie except for 2 Fast 2 Furious. There was some speculation that he could have been removed from the franchise – or it could have ended altogether – when allegations of sexual battery emerged late last year. (For his part, Diesel denies any wrongdoing.) Louis Leterrier will also be returning as director.

While the Fast & Furious may be running out of gas as seen with the underperforming Fast X, surely fans still want to see how Dom will get out of the situation he was left in at the end. But we’ll have quite a wait, as Fast 11 is currently set for an April 4th, 2025 release.

It should be noted that Fast 11 is not the official title for the Fast X follow-up. But going off of the goofy names the franchise has made a trademark, might we suggest Fast Fast Fast Fast Fast Fast Fast Fast Fast Fast Fast?

What do you want to see in Fast 11? Do you hope for a more toned down action flick or are the extravagant set pieces the real selling point? Give us your thoughts below!