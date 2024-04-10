John Cena says Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feud came down to “alpha” egos

Vin Diesel has had a number of reported feuds throughout the ongoing Fast & Furious franchise. But the most widely discussed and buzzworthy was that with Dwayne Johnson, who first appeared in 2011’s Fast Five and was pretty much a mainstay after. And while Vin Diesel chalked up their beef to “tough love” , fellow franchise star John Cena leans more towards ego between Diesel and Johnson, channeling Highlander with, “There can be only one.”

Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast (via People), John Cena confirmed that there was more than enough bad blood between Diesel and Johnson from what he saw, saying, “There’s certainly rumors about that. I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two, there can only be one.” There was plenty of instigating going on ahead of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, with Johnson labeling the Dominic Toretto portrayer a “candy ass” and even worse.

But Cena wouldn’t dive too much into the Diesel and Johnson feud, saying he was essentially a guest in the franchise and wants to act like one. As he put it, “I’m being invited into someone’s home, into someone’s family. And regardless of how they look physically in comparison to another human being, this is one IP that has had nine installments and it’s an action movie — that’s rarefied air…At the very least, there has to be respect for that.” Related to this, Cena added, “You gotta remember I got dropped into a locker room where [we have] generational vets…What’d your dad do?’ ‘Wrestle.’ ‘What’d your granddad do?’ ‘Wrestle.’ I’ve been in that environment; know the room and just kind of adapt to what’s going on.”

While the on-set clashes with Diesel initially made Johnson rethink his role in the Fast & Furious universe, he has evidently let off the gas, as he was reported to return for the next installment – whatever it may be called. Maybe he’s setting himself up to be the “final boss” in those movies as well…

