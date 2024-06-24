Dwayne Johnson teases release of Red One trailer with an APB for Santa Claus

Santa’s gone missing and Johnson will find him as Callum Drift, the commander of The E.L.F. Reward, in the upcoming Amazon Christmas film.

By

Dwayne Johnson has taken to his social media in a fun way to tease the release of the trailer for Red One, as well as reveal the teaser poster. While Johnson heals from the injuries he sustains from his upcoming A24 film The Smashing Machine, he posts an all-points bulletin, or rather an all-points alert, that calls for the help of finding Santa Claus, played in the film by J.K. Simmons. Johnson then punctuates the message with a teaser poster and an announcement that the trailer will premiere online tomorrow. In the APB, Johnson points to those who may know of Santa’s whereabouts to call the number on the bottom of the poster.

Johnson’s message reads,
“!!MISSING: SANTA CLAUS [CODE NAME: RED ONE]!!

All points alert to everyone around the world— be on the lookout for this man.

Last seen at the North Pole. If you have any information, please reach out to the E.L.F. North Pole Command Center via the number on the bottom of this official RED ONE poster. WE NEED YOUR HELP. Christmas depends on it.

And Nick, buddy, if you’re reading this— I will find you.  

~ Callum Drift, Commander of The E.L.F. REWARD: Our official @RedOneMov trailer drops in 24 hours!”

The press tour for the film will be a difficult one with a bombshell report looming over the production, which claimed that Johnson exhibited unprofessional behavior by chronically showing up late to set. “The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late,” said one insider. The report states that Johnson was late on average of seven to eight hours per day and even missed several entire days. According to the insiders quoted in the report, this cost the production at least $50 million. “It was a f***ing disaster,” the insider said. “Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f***.” However, other sources say that Johnson was never more than an hour late to set and a spokesperson for Amazon MGM flat-out denied any issues.

Source: Twitter
