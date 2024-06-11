Dwayne Johnson embraces the pain after injuring his right elbow on the set of The Smashing Machine

After a rough day of filming for The Smashing Machine, Dwayne Johnson shows off his injured right elbow in a new video posted to Instagram.

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? It smells like Voltaren and Polysporin. Dwayne Johnson is nursing a substantial injury to his right elbow, which he endured while making his new movie, The Smashing Machine. In a video posted to his Instagram account, Johnson proudly holds his injured elbow up to the camera, and it’s a sight to behold. As Johnson points out, it looks like he’s got a cantaloupe lodged beneath his skin.

“Anytime you’re filming a movie called The Smashing Machine, you’re gonna get smashed up,” Johnson says in the video. “I got banged up pretty good today. There might be some soft tissue damage in there. It’s a lot of fluid. I gotta get it out of there first before I get any kind of MRI.”

Still, because The Rock is a trooper, he says, “The pain feels pretty good. It is what it is until it isn’t.” Johnson recalls something his dad told him about pain, saying, “A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy.”

After cruising down memory lane, Johnson asks his followers for advice about pain relief and proper healing to get him back in the game sooner rather than later. I don’t know if soliciting medical advice from random strangers is what the doctor would order, but who knows? As someone who has suffered from chronic gout and Crohn’s disease since I was 15 (now 43), I know a thing or two about pain relief. Hit me up, Dwayne. I can prescribe some decent topical treatments for you. Have you ever heard of Solei CBD cream? Before signing off, Johnson busts out his favorite product for pain relief, a stiff glass of Teremana tequila.

Johnson plays MMA icon Mark Kerr in the upcoming drama from Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems, Oppenheimer, Go Get Some Rosemary). Mark Kerr is a former American wrestler and mixed martial artist. As a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion, Kerr is one of the biggest badasses to ever get into the ring.

In addition to his directorial duties, Safdie co-wrote the script, focusing on Kerr’s struggle with addiction, victory, love, and friendship in the year 2000. Likely to veer into more severe territory, The Smashing Machine gives Johnson a rare opportunity to flex his drama muscles for cameras. While some could be confused about what that looks like, Safdie is known for bringing the best out of his film stars.

We hope Johnson recovers from his injury and gets back in the ring soon!