Dwayne Johnson says he’s not done making “four-quadrant movies” despite his role in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson says he does not intend to abandon “four-quadrant movies” despite his dramatic role in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine.

Dwayne Johnson might be jumping to A24 for Benny Safdie’s MMA drama The Smashing Machine, but he’s determined to stick to the roots that helped make him one of the biggest stars of the silver screen. In a featured article focusing on Safdie’s next project, Johnson told Variety he has no plans to abandon “four-quadrant movies” despite getting dramatic for his role as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in Safdie’s next film project with A24.

“I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies,” Johnson told Variety about confronting his most dramatic role yet. “I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them] … but there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me.”

Once on top of the world with theatrical hits like Disney’s Moana and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson’s star dimmed ever so slightly when films like Disney’s Jungle CruiseRampage (it’s a fun movie, dammit), Skyscraper, and of course, DC‘s Black Adam, failed to meet expectations. Perhaps a dramatic turn is precisely what Johnson needs to stun audiences and refresh his acting career with an uncharacteristically powerful performance. Safdie is a hell of a tag-team partner to help make this transformation happen, and I’m curious to follow the duo down this cinematic rabbit hole.

In addition to his directorial duties, Safdie is co-writing The Smashing Machine script, which focuses on Kerr’s struggle with addiction, victory, love, and friendship in the year 2000. Likely to veer into more severe territory, The Smashing Machine gives Johnson a rare opportunity to flex his drama muscles for cameras. While some could be confused about what that looks like, Safdie is known for bringing the best out of his film stars.

Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. As a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion, Kerr is one of the biggest badasses to ever get into the ring.

If The Smashing Machine is a roaring success, could it start a more dramatic era for Johnson? Will he still be interested in returning to the Fast and Furious franchise for Fast 11 if The Smashing Machine helps redefine his Hollywood position? Let us know what you think in the comments below

