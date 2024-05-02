Will Mad Max appear in Furiosa?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road; In fact, director George Miller has said that the movie will “ butt up directly into Fury Road, ” so what does that mean for Max Rockatansky?

Miller has previously said that Max is “ lurking there in the background ” of Furiosa, but he provided more detail on this “ blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo ” while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. The director confirms that Max and his car, the Interceptor, will appear in the prequel. “ In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film], ” Miller said. “ And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology… Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. ” It sounds as though the Mad Max cameo in Furiosa is quite brief, but it will be fun to see.

Miller teased that there’s another potential Fury Road prequel dealing with what Max was up to that he’d like to develop. “ The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, ” Miller said, “ which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance. “

Furiosa will hopefully be successful and set the stage for more Mad Max movies, including the long-rumoured Mad Max: The Wasteland. A six-minute sneak peek of Furiosa was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, which our own Chris Bumbray attended, and it sounded pretty epic.

The official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: “ As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. “

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24th.